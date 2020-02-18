Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 26th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SLVO opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

