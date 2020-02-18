Critical Review: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) versus VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Welltower has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Welltower pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 24.07% 8.07% 4.05% VICI Properties 66.78% 7.84% 4.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Welltower and VICI Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 7.07 $1.23 billion $4.16 21.47 VICI Properties $897.98 million 14.43 $523.61 million $1.43 19.66

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than VICI Properties. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Welltower and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 6 6 0 2.50 VICI Properties 0 0 9 0 3.00

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $85.12, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $26.72, suggesting a potential downside of 4.94%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Welltower on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming, two industry leading gaming and hospitality operators. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

