CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.14

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $7.16. CRYO-CELL International shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 708 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of -0.23.

Get CRYO-CELL International alerts:

In other CRYO-CELL International news, CEO Mark L. Portnoy sold 134,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $1,044,721.98. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CRYO-CELL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRYO-CELL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.