Cryptaur 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,028.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $5,028.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00491975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.93 or 0.06326735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00066383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028016 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005087 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.