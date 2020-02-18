Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 825 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

