Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 466,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average of $172.42. The company has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

