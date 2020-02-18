Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Godaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth $36,322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $372,963. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Godaddy stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

