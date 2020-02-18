Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.11. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.