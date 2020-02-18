Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.