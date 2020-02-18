Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 350 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.01. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $171.71 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

