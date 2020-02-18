Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,521 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

