Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,175 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 55,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

