Curtis Advisory Group LLC Takes $4.42 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $98,936,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $233.83 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $234.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.01.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

