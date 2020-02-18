Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.13

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 216611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $911.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 223,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 342,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Insiders sold a total of 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $140,172 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,461,000 after buying an additional 3,040,900 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after buying an additional 319,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after buying an additional 2,594,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after buying an additional 218,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

