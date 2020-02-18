Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

NYSE DHR opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.