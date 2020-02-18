Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,282 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $72,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.00. 1,897,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,696. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.