David Harrison Purchases 4,752 Shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison bought 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of A$26,026.70 ($18,458.66).

ASX CLW remained flat at $A$5.75 ($4.08) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,210 shares. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a fifty-two week low of A$4.33 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$5.59 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.