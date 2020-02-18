DecentBet Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,217.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $746,061.00 and approximately $4,217.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.76 or 0.03192208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00240403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00157265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.