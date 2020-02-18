Delphy Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,239.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $4,239.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

