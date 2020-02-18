Denarius (D) Price Reaches $0.0858

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. Denarius has a market capitalization of $618,675.00 and $586.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Denarius has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,209,607 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

