Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.2-131.2 million.Destination XL Group also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.

In other news, Director Lionel F. Conacher bought 42,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,760.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seymour Holtzman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,417,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,999.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 107,516 shares of company stock valued at $128,614 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

