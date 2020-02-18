Deutsche Bank Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $84.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 66,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,683. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after buying an additional 300,310 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,025,000 after buying an additional 459,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,482,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

