Deutsche Bank Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $141.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.37.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.