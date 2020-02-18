Deutsche Bank Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $255.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.43.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $245.68 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

