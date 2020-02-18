Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €17.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.41 ($20.24).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of ETR LHA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €15.29 ($17.78). 3,004,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52 week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

