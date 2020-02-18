Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €17.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.41 ($20.24).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of ETR LHA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €15.29 ($17.78). 3,004,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52 week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

