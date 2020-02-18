DEX Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market cap of $2.96 million and $3.49 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.03170695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00245418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00156094 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

