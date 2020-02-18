Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Diageo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Diageo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $160.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.97 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

