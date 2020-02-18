Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,761 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $114,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 301,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $249.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.19 and its 200-day moving average is $239.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

