Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 737,664 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,664 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $93,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 151,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.47% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

