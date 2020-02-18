Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,538 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for 2.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $448,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

