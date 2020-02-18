Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $197,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Linde by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $222.64 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $166.07 and a one year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.39.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

