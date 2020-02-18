Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $78.74 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $78,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCC opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

