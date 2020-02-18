Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,252 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $137,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.