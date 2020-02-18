Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,130,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,232 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $318,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Pfizer by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 532,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 72,894 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 571,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 336,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 155,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

