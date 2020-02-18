DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $133.09. 1,205,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,782. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

