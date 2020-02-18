DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s (DLR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $132.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLR. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.86.

Shares of DLR opened at $131.50 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

