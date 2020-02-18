DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $15.19 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $206,355.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.01130402 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000660 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,575,527 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

