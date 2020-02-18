Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0338 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.11 million and $1.40 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.03157098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00153563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.