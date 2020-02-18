Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “average” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

