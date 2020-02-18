Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) & Everest Re Group (NASDAQ:RE) Financial Review

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Donegal Group alerts:

This table compares Donegal Group and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $771.83 million 0.45 -$32.76 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.44 $1.01 billion $21.34 13.65

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Everest Re Group pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 2.25% 1.94% 0.44% Everest Re Group 12.31% 9.85% 3.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Donegal Group and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 7 1 0 2.13

Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $279.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.99%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Risk and Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Donegal Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.