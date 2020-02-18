Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DYNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

DYNT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 78,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Dynatronics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

