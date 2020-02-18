Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Trading 10.2% Higher

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) shares traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.12), 100,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 279% from the average session volume of 26,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a market cap of $60.89 million and a P/E ratio of -25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.52.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

