Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 817.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.73% of Eagle Materials worth $27,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,616. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.