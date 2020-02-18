Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $12.98.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

