Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $12.98.
About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.
Featured Article: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.