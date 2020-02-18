Eco Science Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Trading Down 50%

Eco Science Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ESSI)’s share price was down 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 119,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 985% from the average daily volume of 11,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Eco Science Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESSI)

Eco Science Solutions, Inc, a bio and software technology-focused company, provides solutions for the health, wellness, and alternative medicine industry. Its services include business location, localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking, inventory management/selection, and payment facilitation and delivery.

