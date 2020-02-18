Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.33-6.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. Ecolab also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.33-6.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $162.21 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.