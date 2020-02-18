Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

ECL traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $162.21 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

