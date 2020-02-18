Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.05-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. Ecolab also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.33-6.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.27.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.73. 38,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $162.21 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

