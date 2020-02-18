Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.05-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. Ecolab also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 6.33-6.53 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.27.
Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.73. 38,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $162.21 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Ecolab
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.
