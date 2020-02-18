Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. Ecolab also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.33-6.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.27.

Ecolab stock opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.33. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $162.21 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

