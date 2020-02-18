Eden Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Eden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1.23 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

